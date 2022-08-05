Huskies Noah Marcelo Signs to Play Professionally in the Pioneer League

DULUTH, Minn.- Huskies first half standout Noah Marcelo has recently signed on to play professional baseball for the Glacier Range Riders of the Pioneer League, playing under former Duluth hitting coach Stu Peterson that guided Marcelo along his journey.

“He’s coaching out here at the Glacier Range Riders and he told me , ‘Hey, are you ready to go? Let’s get it going’, because I’d rather forego my college eligibility and go pro, it just made more sense. I think it was just the right route for me. I definitely had mixed emotions, I couldn’t really process everything at one time, we all kind of agreed it was kind of the best decision for me and I’m glad I made it,” says Marcelo.

The Pioneer League operates in the Mountain States Region and is a professional partner league with the MLB. The PBL acts as a developmental league that helps aspiring Major Leaguers, like Marcelo, reach their goals.

“It’s not your typical route but there’s a lot of good players, there’s a lot of people that do this route, and you know I’ve always had this view of independent baseball as, they didn’t get drafted or they weren’t good enough to be with an affiliated team but my view being here has completely changed,” says Marcelo, “There’s a lot of good players, everyone has either been affiliated, they had great college seasons or they’re aspiring to be part of an affiliated team, so that’s exactly why I’m here.”

Marcelo will finish out the rest of the season with the Range Riders and see what opportunities lie ahead.