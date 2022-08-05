Local Vegetable Truck Provides Street-Side Produce

DULUTH, Minn. — Fresh produce is in full bloom throughout the Northland, and one stand on Central Entrance Road is selling it to the community.

DC’s Best Produce Farms in Esko has been selling their corn, fresh-picked tomatoes, cucumbers, and melons there for years.

The farm doesn’t use pesticides on their produce, but because surrounding farms do, their product can’t be labeled as organic.

Alayna Thies, the stand worker said, “For one, it’s a lot healthier like you never know what you’re getting when you get it from the store, what kind of pesticides they used or preservatives and stuff and second it’s always good to support small businesses and local farmers.”

The stand will be there the rest of the summer before they transition to selling pumpkins there in October.