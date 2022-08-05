Thomas the Tank Engine Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Chaguuh-chaguuh Thomas who? Thomas the Tank Engine is back once again at the North Shore Railroad in Duluth.

Thomas comes from the Island of Sodor, United Kingdom’s fictional home of engines.

When he’s in town, thousands travel from across the country to see him.

“Generations have grown up with Thomas. Grandparents were Thomas enthusiasts, parents were Thomas enthusiasts, and now they get to share that with their grandkids and their own children and that’s what makes it so special.” Said North Shore Railroad General Manager, Ken Buehler

Buehler stated that last year they had a record-breaking crowd at more than 18,000 visitors. He said the event brought in a whopping three and a half million dollars to Duluth’s economy.

“So this is one of only three Thomas events in the Midwest, so that means people come from North and South Dakota, from Wisconsin, Iowa, Canada, they really do come from all over.”

Buehler continued, “people make a weekend here of it in Duluth. Thomas is the highlight, but there’s so much else to do in Duluth.”

Organizers are expecting about 10,000 people this weekend, and a little less than that next.

Along with the train, there are games, activities, and family-friendly entertainment onsite.

Attendee, Jean Gunderson said, “we came when the kids were one, three, and five and we just had a great time. We thought it was a great deal to be able to spend time out here, riding on Thomas, doing the activities inside, and for us to see the railroad museum as well.”

The Gunderson family came all the way from South Dakota. This was their second time in Duluth.

Jean Gunderson says her family was able to experience much more than Thomas while in town.

“We saw the surrounding area and Lake superior so that was really neat for us to see and to make a trip out of it. It’s definitely something that we consider coming back to and it’s something we will recommend to other people in South Dakota.”

Event coordinators say as soon as Thomas heads back to the United Kingdom, they’ll start preparing for his return next year.

Thomas will stuck around Duluth this weekend and next weekend.

