UWS Soccer Releases 2022 Schedule

Both teams will open play against Augsburg, September 1.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- This week, the UW-Superior men’s and women’s soccer teams released their schedule for this upcoming season.

The women’s team is coming off the program’s first ever UMAC title and is set to have a heavy home schedule, playing 11 of their 20 regular season games at home. The Yellowjackets will open with a match against Augsburg on September 1.

The men’s team, will look to take their seventh consecutive UMAC championship. UWS has a tough non-conference schedule ahead, hosting eight home games that will kick off with a match on the road against Augsburg, September 1.