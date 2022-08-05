Youth Gain Farming Experience at Superior Fair

SUPERIOR, WI. — Kids went into the barn Friday at the ‘Head of the Lakes Fair’ in Superior.

The event is called Little Farm Hands–featuring Betsy the milking cow, hay rides, and barrel training.

Free of cost, Superior’s youth gained true farming experience.

“They’re taking away just a better understanding of life on the farm and where our food comes from,” said the Vice President of the Douglas County Beef Association, Joe Moen.

Moen went on to say, “the amount of work that goes into raising animals, people are just surprised by the dedication it takes.”

Little Farm Hands takes place not only at the fair, but throughout the year.

There will be many more events on Superior’s fair grounds now until August 7.