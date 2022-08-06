Auction Takes Place for Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Memorabilia

DULUTH, Minn. – Nordic Auction’ held a liquidation sale on items collected by Duluth’s former Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Saturday.

A large crowd was ready to go when the auction started, trying to get their hands on a piece of Duluth history. Smaller items like photographs and school projects were up for bid first and larger ticket items such as projectors and copper maps followed.

“There’s very unique items in there that you’re never going to get a chance to see ever again, some beautiful oak pieces, classroom pieces. Everything that’s been selling so far is selling at a very reasonable cost,” said Nordic Auction Help, Heather Opsahl.

It was expected that everything would be sold Saturday. All of the money generated from the auction will go toward college scholarships set up by the museum committee.