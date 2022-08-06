Billings Park Days Returns for 8th Year

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Saturday was the second day of the 8th annual Billings Park Days, a celebration of this Superior neighborhood.

The two day festival is all about getting the community together in a family-friendly fashion. After Friday’s car show and fireworks, Saturday’s activities featured a kid’s carnival, dog show, and kid’s demo derby.

Though the morning started off on a rainy note, the festival went on without a hitch.

“We’ve had some years where it’s kind of drizzled all day long, people still show up in the droves and still enjoy it. You see all the families come out, all the kids with smiling faces, that’s what it’s all about. Communities I think it’s important to have events like this to bring communities together. I just want to continue to do that for them,” Billings Park Business Association President, Keith Kern says.

The night wrapped up with live music at Jimmy’s Saloon.