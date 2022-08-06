Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe To Offer Sports & Event Betting

HAYWARD, Wis. – An Indian tribe in northwest Wisconsin will be the latest in the state to offer betting on sports and non-sports events.

A compact amendment was signed recently by the state and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. They are now the fourth federally recognized Indian tribe in the state to offer sports betting and other forms of event wagering. Similar compact amendment have been approved for the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Forest County Potawatomi.

It is expected to be offered at the tribe’s Seven Winds Casino near Hayward, and through mobile options at locations within their reservation in Sawyer County.

“I am grateful to Chairman Taylor and the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Council for their work to come to an agreement on this important compact amendment,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Event wagering will generate additional revenue for the state and the Tribe, while giving a boost to tourism and employment in Northern Wisconsin.”

“This is a great day for the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe,” said Tribal Chairman Louis Taylor. “The amendment will allow us to continue offering a first-rate gaming experience at our casino and increase employment opportunities for both Tribal members and the Sawyer County area. I am very pleased we were able to work so quickly and cooperatively with Gov. Evers’ team to reach this historic agreement.”

The amended compact is now undergoing a 45-day review by the U.S. Department of Interior.