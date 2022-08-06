Person Arrested After Causing Standoff in New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning.

Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6.

When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself in an empty home. That prompted police to establish a perimeter and bring in the Crisis Negotiations Team to assist.

Eventually, the suspect passed out from a substance he took. He also had apparent self-inflicted wounds.

Officers entered the home to provide initial treatment before he was taken to an area hospital.

He will be transported to the jail and could face domestic assault, strangulation, and damage to property charges.