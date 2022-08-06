Soil Contamination Forces Short Shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5

ASHLAND, Wis. – Enbridge’s Line 5 was shut down for a short time period this week after a trace amount of petroleum product was found in the soil from what is being called a historical discharge.

The company says it was detected during scheduled system maintenance Wednesday, August 3, near a valve site around Old Airport Road and Holmes Road southeast of Ashland.

Enbridge says a thorough inspection found no evidence of an active release, so the pipeline was reopened.

“Safety is our number one priority at Enbridge,” says Enbridge in a statement. “Line 5 in northern Wisconsin provides a vital link to propane and other energy supplies for the upper Midwest.

The Wisconsin DNR was notified of the contamination. They say their staff has not found any additional petroleum odor or soil staining.

This part of Line 5 is the one that will be replace with a new segment that will work its way around the Bad River Tribe Reservation. Work on that is still waiting for final approvals.