Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer.

During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.

Items for sale consist of baked goods, soaps, jewelry, houseplants, and fabric goods. There were 23 venders participating in the market today, the most they’ve had in attendance all season.

“It’s to showcase all of the artists and crafters that are in the area, the different makers from all over the Twin Ports, and to just highlight that in our community,” Earth Rider Events and Marketing Manager, Heidi Lord says.

Earth Rider will have their last Sunday Makers Market on September 4th.