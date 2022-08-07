Fire Department Warns Of High Rip Current Risk On Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents on Sunday at Park Point beaches.

The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday.

The fire department urges people to stay out of the water, no matter how strong of a swimmer someone may be.

Officials add that seemingly calm waters after active weather events like storms can carry the risk of rip currents.

The red flags are up at the South Pier, Lafayette Park, the 12 Street beach, and two spots at the Park Point beach.

You can find the latest on current rip current warnings at www.parkpointbeach.org