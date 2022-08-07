Inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill

DULUTH, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games hosted its inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill Sunday.

Eight different restaurants were in attendance to compete for best looking and best tasting Bloody Mary, with the winners being determined by those attending the event.

Competing restaurants included The Social House, McKenzie’s, and Foster’s Sports Bar and Grill. There were also five local breweries in attendance and music from The Northwood’s band.

“Earlier in the week we had around 100 pre-sold tickets so we were planning for 2 to 4 hundred people to show up, which we were really excited for our first event. In the last 36 to 48 hours we’ve sold over 400 tickets. So, we did over 500 presale tickets and we’ve had people just by kind of the truckload show up at the door,” Skyline Social & Games President, Corey Kolquist says.

For staff at Skyline, the event has also been a fun way to engage with competing businesses.

“There’s been a lot of friendly chirping going on, so to say, over the past couple weeks between everyone and the different businesses which has really made it a lot of fun. You know, the team members here have really kind of bonded over giving Social House or McKenzie’s or some of our other local competitors here a hard time. So, it’s been a lot of friendly back and forth,” said Kolquist.

All proceeds from the event and bar sales will go toward Never Surrender Inc., an organization fighting against ALS.