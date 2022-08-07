Wild State Cider 5K

DULUTH, Minn. – Wild State Cider hosted a 5K today as part of the Minnesota Brewery Running Series.

This is the Brewery Running Series 10th season and third time at Wild State.

About 125 runners participated in the 5K that started and ended at the cidery. Once runners crossed the finish line, they each received a free craft cider and other free gifts to commemorate their effort.

“Our mission is to be active, have fun, and give back and that’s totally what we are about. Getting people together, log a couple miles, whatever pace is good for you is good for us. Celebrate at the finish line, we think that’s an accomplishment to finish a 5k or more and then the ability to support our communities, supporting small businesses like breweries and cideries in addition to our partners and non-profits,” Brewery Running Series Co-Founder, Morgan Jappe says.

Brewery Running Series was Bent Paddle Saturday and will make their next stop at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm on Saturday the 13th.