Duluth Airport Adds Third Daily Flight To Chicago

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is adding a third daily flight to Chicago through United starting September 6.

Due to the pandemic the flights were at two a day, but now with an increase in demand they are getting back to pre-pandemic flights, which used to be 3-4 a day.

“Regional communities around the country have felt the impact of pilot and crew shortages through the loss of air service. We’re excited United is in a position to add another daily flight out of DLH,” said the Executive Director of the airport. “Demand is strong in this region and flights are operating with very strong passenger loads. We are working with our airline partners to advocate for more flight capacity, and this is step in the right direction.”

This new flight will be during the afternoon to maximize the best flight connection times at ORD.