Express Offense Blows by Huskies

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies hosted the Eau Claire Express in a playoff preview Monday night at Wade Stadium.

The Express’ bats combined for 12 runs on 20 hits to take Game One from the Huskies 12-5.

Duluth will look to get the split Tuesday at home, first pitch is set for 6:35 pm.