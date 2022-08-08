Health Center Holds Super Hero Event for Children

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth is calling all heroes, to get back-to-school examinations for kids before they head back to class.

This week, the health center is holding a super hero themed event for kids.

Staff will be in costume to make appointments fun for the youth.

Services provided include health, nutrition, and vision screenings, vaccinations, and physical exams.

Games are onsite, along with giveaways featuring school supplies.

“So this is our second year doing the super hero event. It was a very big success last year. It’s a good chance for kids to come in and get up to date on their physicals, while having a fun atmosphere to do that in.” Said LSCHC Nurse Practitioner, Brittany Hann.

The event will take place in Duluth through Friday.

Next stop is the LSCHC in Superior, August 22-26.