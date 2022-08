DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning August 15, a major bridge near the St. Louis River will be closed for a week for an inspection.

The Oliver Bridge is a multi-use railway that vehicles can pass through.

It goes across the St. Louis River near Gary-New Duluth and is part of the Canadian National Railway.

The bridge will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The inspection is planned to wrap up on August 19.