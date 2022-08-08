Stella Maris Academy to Open New High School Campus in Woodland Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn.–Stella Maris Academy in Duluth is expanding with it’s new high school opening Fall 2022.

Stella Maris High School will open it’s doors in the Woodland neighborhood on Allendale Avenue. The Academy has several campuses throughout the city, but this will be their first ever high school building.

Last fall, the academy acquired the former Hills Youth and Family Services. The new campus was purchased entirely through private donations.

The President of Stella Maris, Andrew Hilliker, told us, “We’re having the desire to form our students, but we’re missing the biggest and most formative age range. We have preschool through eighth grade currently and a post secondary Catholic option, but what we don’t have is a high school option; but now we do.”.

The property purchased includes a main campus, gymnasium, and several detached buildings. The building of this high school sparked excitement for the Academy’s programming as a whole. They’ve seen an influx of new middle school students sign up for classes within Stella Maris.

“That is just a huge indicator that the excitement that we’ll have full programming through twelfth grade for our younger students coming into Stella Maris. The community’s ready for it and they’re excited to have it” said Hilliker.

Stella Maris currently offers education for students aged Pre-K to eighth grade. With their renovation projects coming to an end for the summer, the Academy will welcome students to attend their freshman year this fall, with a long term plan of hosting grades nine through twelve in the future.