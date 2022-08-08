Superior Police Department Re-amping Recruitment Process

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– “Right now, as of today, we are short three officers,” Superior’s assistant Chief of Police, John Kiel, said.

The Superior Police Department is on the search for good men, and women to police the city’s streets.

“We have to maintain minimums. We have to maintain a minimum number of officers to ensure that the public is safe, and ensure that our officers stay safe,” Kiel said.

By the end of the year, Superior Police Department officials say they are anticipating to lose six or seven officers.

To combat this public safety issue. The city of Superior has opened a new recruit process to reach out to students from colleges in the area. To get them interested in the field.

“We got a group of officers that are our recruit team,” said John.

Going to job fairs around the area. And offering a variety of different training opportunities for those interested in going into specialty fields.

“We’ve got a number of collateral assignments that include our emergency response team. We have a dive team, evidence technicians, we have a number of things that allow officers to grow personally and professionally,” said Kiel.

Offering these positions to college students who are finishing up their degrees. Letting them find their passion in policing.

“I hope that we have people that are willing to get into law enforcement after they have their four year degree,” John said.

Although they are looking for people who are passionate, they want people who are qualified.

“We have hired the best people. Meaning we don’t just simply hire people that are certified in law enforcement, we don’t hire people that grew up wanting to be police officers. We hire the best people, and then we train them to be good police officers,” said John.