UMD Football Kicks Off Training Camp

UMD kicks off on home turf September 1 against Southwest Minnesota State.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD Football is just 24 short days from kick off, but first the Bulldogs are back to business with day one of training camp in the books. New additions to the coaching staff will bring a new perspective to the playbook, the team will look to build on their success from last season.

“You have new personnel on your team, it’s building around their talents, both as staff and as offense, defense and special teams so, that preparation in itself is exciting to be able to see that happen here this afternoon,” says head coach Curt Wiese.

The newest offensive line coach Loran Endsley says, “I’m really excited, we have a really good group of guys up front, really good team overall but the culture in the O-line room is really strong, really talented group but also a group that works extremely hard so I’m excited to see all their work all summer and now we have pads on and we can see them hit some guys.”

The Bulldogs have some returning playmakers in wide receiver Armani Carmickle and preseason player of the year pick Brad Dati, the captains have their own set of goals for the season.

“1500 and 15 touchdowns, that’s kind of the bar for me right there and I think we’ll get it. I know we’ll get it,” says Carmickle.

“Build on everything, there’s always room for improvement. Definitely have to build a bigger leadership role this year, I’d say the biggest thing is being leader and everything else continue to get better everyday,” says Dati.

