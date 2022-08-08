UMD Volleyball Ready to be a Contender in NSIC

The Bulldogs will open their season on the road in the St. Cloud State/Concordia St. Paul tournament beginning August 26.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD Volleyball began their preseason practices Monday.

The girls finished last season 10-10 in NSIC play, in what is arguably the best division two volleyball conference in the country, seeing three teams finish last season in the Nations Top 25 American Volleyball Coaches association rankings, including UMD ranked at seven.

The Bulldogs say that run for post season starts right now in preseason practices.

“We’re really, honestly lucky we get three weeks of preseason this year to kind of set our identity, how we’re going to compete, showing the effort right away here so that we can come out strong those first weekends and into the regular season,” says senior captain Sydney Lanoue.

“There aren’t matches where you can go in and think, ‘Oh this is one we can dial it back a little bit, maybe sit this player to get something done’, no you have to bring it. We certainly saw that last year and that’s what makes this league so fun, is that you’re going to get different looks every night and you’re going to get different strengths and weaknesses and you have to be able to respond to all of that,” says head coach Jim Boos.

