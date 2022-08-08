UPDATE: Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior, Man Found

UPDATE (August 8, 5;15 p.m.) — The man who went missing Sunday morning near Madeline Island has been found dead.

La Pointe Police say the 41 year-old, Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire jumped off one of the Eagles Nest cliffs inside the Big Bay State Park Sunday afternoon.

It was his second jump into Lake Superior for the day, but he didn’t resurface.

His body was recovered around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Officials say Wilmer was alone when he jumped, and the weather and water conditions may have played roles in his death.

ORIGINAL POST:

LA POINTE, Wis. – Search efforts are underway after a man jumped off a cliff on Madeline Island and never resurfaced.

La Pointe police said a 41-year-old man jumped off one of the cliffs at Big Bay State Park and into Lake Superior but never came back out of the water.

The call for help came in around 2:30 Sunday.

Multiple agencies are involved in the search efforts, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Wisconsin DNR and the Bayfield Fire and Sawyer County dive teams.