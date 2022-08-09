August 9 Primary Election Results
Below is the up to date results of the key races in Tuesday’s Primary Election
U.S. Representative District 8 – Two Advance
Republican:
Pete Stauber (incumbent) – 91%
Harry Welty – 8%
DFL:
Jen Shultz – 84%
John Munter – 15%
State Representative 8A – Two Advance
Republican:
Art Johnston – 66% (1,053)
Allan Kehr II – 33% (523)
DFL:
Liz Olson (incumbent) – 100% (3,496)
State Representative District 8B – Two Advance
Republican:
Becky Hall – 100%
DFL:
Arik Forsman – 45%
Alicia Kozlowski – 54%
St. Louis County Sheriff
Jason Lukovsky – 34%
Gordan Ramsay – 38%
Chad Walsh – 27%
Douglas County Sheriff
Matthew Izzard – 59%
Brian Witt – 23%
Mark Liebaert – 17%