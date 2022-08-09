August 9 Primary Election Results

KQDS Staff,

Primary Election

Below is the up to date results of the key races in Tuesday’s Primary Election

U.S. Representative District 8 – Two Advance

Republican:

Pete Stauber (incumbent) – 91%

Harry Welty – 8%

DFL:

Jen Shultz – 84%

John Munter – 15%

State Representative 8A – Two Advance

Republican:

Art Johnston – 66% (1,053)

Allan Kehr II – 33% (523)

DFL:

Liz Olson (incumbent) – 100% (3,496)

State Representative District 8B – Two Advance 

Republican:

Becky Hall – 100%

DFL:

Arik Forsman – 45%

Alicia Kozlowski – 54%

St. Louis County Sheriff 

Jason Lukovsky – 34%

Gordan Ramsay – 38%

Chad Walsh – 27%

Douglas County Sheriff

Matthew Izzard – 59%

Brian Witt – 23%

Mark Liebaert – 17%

