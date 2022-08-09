Coffee Conversation: Local Singer Rafe Carlson Performs Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Local country/rock singer Rafe Carlson stopped by the studio to talk about what he’s up to and perform live.

Carlson is a Hermantown native who met his producer in Nashville, Tennessee in May of 2021, and has since made dozens of trips down, writing with world-class Nashville songwriters, playing shows in the downtown area, and spending time in the studio recording his debut album.

