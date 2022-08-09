Duluth Airport to add Third United Flight Service

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth International Airport will be adding a third United airline flight come September 6th.

Air services nationwide have felt the impacts of pilot and crew shortages.

United airline at DLH has been operating twice a day, down from pre-pandemic rates of three to four flights.

In good news, the airport says locals have been flying and the planes have been full.

Which is why United is bringing back a third daily flight from Duluth to Chicago O’hare Airport.

“We’re very grateful. We’ve seen a lot of new faces, a lot of people who don’t fly all that often, or haven’t necessarily always flown out of Duluth are flying local. It matters, that’s where you’re seeing the airline respond to that,” said DLH Director of Marketing and Communications, Natalie Peterson.

The airport says the third flight will operate during afternoon to maximize best flight connection times.

Sun Country airline will also be returning to Duluth, and residents can hop on seasonal flights to Arizona and Florida this winter.