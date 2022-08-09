Duluth Huskies Drop Series to Eau Claire Express

Duluth will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the La Crosse Loggers at home, first pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

DULUTH, Minn.- The division leading Express defeated the Huskies Tuesday night 8-1 at Wade Stadium.

The Duluth Huskies are 0-8 against the Eau Claire Express this season after this series. However, a rematch is set for August 14 in a division playoff game.

