Duluth Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Strangling And Kidnapping Partner

DULUTH, Minn. — A man is arrested after he was suspected of strangling and kidnapping his partner on Tuesday, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Just after noon, the DPD responded to a report of a domestic incident at the 400 block of North 53rd Avenue West.

Police say a man, 41 years-old had barricaded himself and his 40 year-old significant other in an apartment and wouldn’t come out.

The DPD’s Crisis Negotiations Team was called in, the Tactical Response Team got into the apartment and arrested the man without issues.

No injuries were reported.

The man will be booked into St. Louis County Jail on pending charges of Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault by Strangulation, Kidnapping charges, and more charges for warrants and a domestic abuse no contact order violation.

Fox 21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.