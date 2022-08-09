Duluth Police: Man Randomly Shot In Neck By Apparent BB Gun After Fireworks Show July 8

DULUTH, Minn. – After a tip to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, we’ve learned a Duluth man was randomly struck by an apparent BB gun while leaving the fireworks show at Bayfront Park last month.

Police Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth confirmed Tuesday that officers responded to the 300 block of West 4th Street around 11:30 p.m. July 8 in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

That’s where a 32-year-old man was hit in the neck with what he described as a BB or pellet after hearing a few pops.

Police said the victim declined medical attention and had no idea where the shots were fired from.

Officers did surveillance around the area but did not locate any suspicious activity.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told Hanger he got a CT scan. The doctor said he “dodged a bullet” because the object landed close to his jugular.

The victim said he may have to live with the BB or pellet in his neck for the rest of his life to avoid further damage from surgery.

FOX 21 asked the Duluth Police Department for comment about why details were not released a month ago about this incident. Hjelseth explained she was never notified about the incident, but after our request, she was able to look up the call and provide details.