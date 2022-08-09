Sandbox Summer Camp Comes Back to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.– Islands of Brilliance, a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee, came back to Duluth this week. Hosting the ‘Sandbox’ summer camp for children on the autism spectrum.

“Islands of Brilliance is a learning experience for the autistic community. We combine area of interest, and creativity, and then bring in technology and see our students just thrive,” Islands of Brilliance co-founder, Margaret Fairbanks, said.

They headed over to the Duluth Art Institute on Tuesday. Not only bringing their students out into the community, but by using iPads, and Procreate – a digital illustration app, the kids were able to interact with the art. And even put their own spin on the pieces.

“So, you’re going to see these beautiful classic pieces with maybe some dragons added to them, or you might see an exhibit that you seem very familiar with but there’s Pokémon pieces in there, or somebody’s favorite stuffed animal. So it’s all, you know, what is unique and special to them. They’re going to bring that and leave their mark on that beautiful piece of art,” Fairbanks said.

Using this creative medium helps the children immerse themselves in their own unique interests. All while experiencing new things.

Teaching them to be confident in the way they express themselves, that can help lead them to long term independence in the future.

“Well, I mean, they help people who are on the spectrum really get out and do things. They can help engage and learn, and well kind of do things that they normally wouldn’t be able to do, just on their own. It really helps me you know, think of new ways to express myself,” Hayley Pilcher, a student with Islands of Brilliance, said.

Although this camp only lasts four days. Islands of Brilliance has virtual programs available to anyone with a child on the autism spectrum.

To sign up you can head to their website Islandsofbrilliance.org