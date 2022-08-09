“Stuff the Bus” Donation Drive Kicks off in the Twin Ports

TWIN PORTS — The annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign is kicking off in the Twin Ports.

The donation drive collects school supplies for students, everything from pencils to notebooks.

It’s hosted by the Head of the Lakes United Way.

The organization is encouraging everyone to grab a few things next time you’re in the store to donate.

This years drop off locations are in Two Harbors, Silver Bay, and Douglas County in Superior.

“If a kid shows up to school with the right equipment and right materials, they’re able to jump right in and start learning right away instead of worrying that they don’t have the same things that their fellow classmates do,” said President of Head of the Lakes United Way, Matt Hunter.

You can help stuff the bus now until August 23.

For more information on how and where to donate, click here.