Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson Faces Recall Election Tuesday

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson will learn Tuesday if he is staying in office as he faces a recall election.

In June, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution calling for Swanson to step down.

Council members said allegations against him are a distraction and damaging the City’s reputation.

A recent state auditor’s report supported the city attorney’s decision to look into the Mayor’s activities and potential conflicts of interest.

The city attorney concluded that there have been conflicts of interest in involving the use of Swanson’s position as Mayor to benefit his business interests.

The city attorney called it a violation of city code.

The Star Tribune recently reported that Swanson acknowledged that years ago, he was sentenced as a juvenile for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

The girl’s family has been pushing for Swanson to step down from office.