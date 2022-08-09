Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson Recalled In Election

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — On Tuesday night, voters in Two Harbors voted to recall Mayor Chris Swanson after months of allegations of misconduct.

The question on the ballot asked, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”

86.46% of voters said “yes,” which added up to 1,149 people.

13.54% of voters said “no,” which adds up to 180 people.

Swanson has been at the center of multiple controversies.

A recent state auditor’s report supported the city attorney’s decision to look into the mayor’s activities and potential conflicts of interest.

The city attorney concluded that there have been conflicts of interest involving the use of Swanson’s position as mayor to benefit his business interests. The city attorney called it a “violation of city code.”

Meanwhile, the Star Tribune recently reported that Swanson acknowledged that years ago, he was sentenced as a juvenile for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

The girl’s family has been pushing for Swanson to step down from office.