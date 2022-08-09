UMD Soccer Looking for Fresh Start this Season

The Bulldogs welcome nine freshmen to the roster this season.

DULUTH, Min.- The UMD soccer team didn’t have the outcome they hoped for last season but with a big freshman class this year the Bulldogs are hoping to turn things around.

“It was a much different team in the second half last year than it was in the first half, so that’s what we want to build on is that we do have that potential to write the ship, the potential to be better and that hopefully can flow into this season,” says head coach Greg Cane.

The Bulldogs welcome nine freshmen to the roster, all battling for a spot on game day, led by eight seniors there to help with the transition.

“With a big class of nine freshman it’s really exciting to have fresh faces, with a lot of competition within them and us, I think as seniors and captains we’re really trying to bring them all together and know that they are welcome and part of our team just as us,” says senior captain Lauren Hansen.

The Bulldogs will get the ball rolling August 25, hosting Michigan Tech at Malosky Stadium.