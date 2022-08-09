UMD Volleyball Selected Fifth in NSIC Preseason Polls

The girls will open this season in a non-conference tournament August 25, conference games begin September 9.

DULUTH, Minn.- The NSIC preseason polls were released on Tuesday and the UMD volleyball team was picked fifth in the conference.

The Bulldogs graduated two key players last season in middle blocker Summer Ballad and All-American outside hitter Kate Berg, but the team will look to their twelve returning players from last years roster.

UMD finished last season tenth in the NSIC, with a 10-10 conference record.

