Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing

ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.

Officials say the boat was registered to John Stanslaski of Ashland.

When the Ashland County Deputy and an officer arrived they attempted to contact Stanslaski’s residence. They didn’t find him and later found out he did not show up to work on Monday.

Police say a witness told them they saw Stanslaski fishing on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Weather conditions were windy with large waves.

WI DNR, Park Service, Coast Guard, and other agencies assisted in the search for Stanslaski.

Teams are continuing to look by air and water.