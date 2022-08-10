August 9 Primary Election Results
Below is the results of the key races in Tuesday’s Primary Election
U.S. Representative District 8 – Two Advance
Republican:
Pete Stauber (incumbent) – 91%
Harry Welty – 8%
Stauber took the overwhelming win and will be seen at the November election.
DFL:
Jen Shultz – 86%
John Munter – 14%
Shultz took the big win and will face off in the November election.
State Representative 8A – Two Advance
Republican:
Art Johnston – 67% (1,053)
Allan Kehr II – 33% (523)
Johnston will be seen at the November election.
DFL:
Liz Olson (incumbent) – 100% (3,496)
Olson ran unopposed with almost 4,000 votes.
State Representative District 8B – Two Advance
Republican:
Becky Hall – 100%
Hall ran unopposed with nearly 1,600 votes.
DFL:
Arik Forsman – 45%
Alicia Kozlowski – 54%
Kozlowski is the City’s Community Relations Officer and will be headed to the November election.
St. Louis County Sheriff
Jason Lukovsky – 34%
Gordan Ramsay – 40%
Chad Walsh – 26%
Lukovsky and Ramsay are headed to the November election to see who will replace longtime St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman.
Douglas County Sheriff
Matthew Izzard – 62%
Brian Witt – 18%
Mark Liebaert – 19%
Izzard taking an overwhelming win replace longtime Sheriff Tom Dalbec, who is retiring.