Duluth Huskies Prepare for Postseason

Round one of the playoffs will be on home turf, the Huskies will host Eau Claire Sunday beginning at 5:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies won the first half, for the first time in program history, giving them the automatic bid into the playoffs. Now Duluth will face a team they’ve been unsuccessful against all season in the Eau Claire Express.

We’ve had some tough losses here in the regular season with them but we’ll kind of rally the troops and you know it’s baseball, it’s very tough to beat a team nine times, so we’re going to roll with that momentum going into it, knowing that we’re going to give ourselves a chance,” says head coach Marcus Pointer, “You can’t take away the accomplishment they had. No team here in Duluth has won the first half, so that’s something that these guys can know nobody can take that away from them, but again we’re not necessarily done, that could be come second fiddle if we win a championship.”

Round one of the playoffs will be on home turf, the Huskies will host Eau Claire Sunday beginning at 5:35 PM.