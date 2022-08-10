Haunted Shack in Carlton needs Volunteer Actors

CARLTON, Minn. — In the woods of Carlton, the Haunted Shack is prepping for its 29th season of scares.

The event takes place every October; featuring a hay ride, corn maze, haunted forest, and the shack itself.

Volunteer actors will be needed to bring the event to life.

Leaders of the event are asking for groups of 15 people to help out.

From sports teams to school groups, you can earn money for your organization each night that you volunteer.

“If they’ll agree and do 15 people for a night, from 7:00pm-10:30pm, they’ll get a 500 dollar bonus for their organization or group,” said Haunted House Gatekeeper, Laroyia Berka.

If you have a group interested in volunteering, you can go to hauntedshack.com and click the volunteer tab.