Haunted Ship to add New Props and More Fear

DULUTH, Minn. — In less than two months, the William A Irvin Ship Museum will transform into a tank of terror.

The haunted ship has taken place in Duluth for the last 30 years, drawing in thousands annually.

Right now, crews are hard at work, building new props for this years event.

Hop onboard, walk the plank, and run through the maze of fears.

“The theme over the last several years is what you’re afraid of. We tap into peoples phobias, using all of their senses including smell,” said DECC Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen.

Last year, more than 29,000 people ventured through the haunted ship.

Amundsen says DECC organizers have been prepping the ship for months, and his year, there will be new props to induce blood curdling screams.

“One of the things that you can look forward is a machine called the Ceiling Dweller. I can say, as someone who was frightened by it unexpectedly, it is a show stopper.”

People come from all over the region to see the Irvin ship.

Amundsen says its a big contributor to Duluth’s overall economy, especially during Halloween.

“This is really a wonderful way for people to check a lot of boxes. You’re supporting local, you can give to a food shelf, you can support the Irvin tour itself.”

Amundsen went on to say, “we always offer two dollars off a ticket if you bring a canned good and we end up supplying our food shelf thousands and thousands of pounds of food every year.”

The haunted ship is still looking for volunteer actors and volunteer creators to help build the sets.

If interested, you can email irvin@decc.org