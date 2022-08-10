Huskies Shutout Loggers in Series Opener

Game Two will take place Thursday at Wade Stadium, first pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies opened their final home series of the regular season, hosting the La Crosse Loggers Wednesday night.

The game was scoreless into the fifth. Cam Frederick with a sac fly to score Devin Hurdle, who went 2-2 with 2 runs on the night.

The Huskies took Game One by way of shutout winning 4-0.

