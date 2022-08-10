Streetscape Plan for Hammond Avenue in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI. — Reconstruction of Hammond Avenue in Superior has been decades in the making. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Paine introduced a streetscape plan to the public, including bringing back boulevard trees.

The community has been weighing in on the re-design of Hammond.

Mayor Paine says that many want to bring back historical elements, such as the boulevard trees, which used to cover the city streets before they were chopped down.

Paine also says trees help to slow down traffic, provide shade, and lower temperature.

“Hammond Avenue used to be this beautiful thoroughfare that ran through the heart of Superior. it had a median with beautiful trees right down the middle of it. That made it one of the most effective streets in the whole city,” said the Mayor.

Paine went on to say, “we thought, if we’re redoing this street anyways why not bring back the beautiful green street we used to have.”

People were able to get a look at the design plan tonight at the library.

The project is expected to start in 2023 and finish by 2024.