UMD Football’s Brad Dati Earns Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Dati led the team in 2021 in tackles with 51 solo, 41 assisted for a total of 92.

DULUTH, Minn.- Announced last week the NSIC listed UMD linebacker very own Brad Dati as list year’s preseason defensive player of the year.

Last season, Dati was awarded First Team All-Conference for his efforts, leading the team in tackles with 51 solo and 41 assisted for a total of 92, with five tackles for a loss resulting in 41 yards lost, when asked what it meant to him the captain had a pretty humble answer.

“It’s a cool feeling, but like I said, I kind of went past it pretty quickly, obviously my teammates congratulated me, just had to remind them that it doesn’t mean anything so, it’s more so postseason recognition from last year, we all know that that means nothing moving forward so, take it with a grain of salt, pout your head down and just forget about it you know? Preseason doesn’t mean anything,” says Dati.

Catch Dati and the rest of the team take the field for the first time this season on September 1 at home against Southwest Minnesota State.