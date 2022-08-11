Bayfront Blues Festival Set to Return for 33rd Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The Bayfront Blues Festival returns to Duluth Friday for its 33rd year.

The festival at Bayfront is one of the top 25 blues festivals in the nation and features national, Midwest, and local acts. Such acts include Ruthie Foster, Mike Zito, and Canned Heat.

The festival is also bringing back the After Party where the public is welcome to come and watch Reverend Raven perform after the last act wraps up on Friday.

“If you’ve ever listened to the blues it can be anything from zydeco to rock and everything in between. So, I think it’s just kind of appealing to a lot of people,” Bayfront Blues Festival Director of Media Relations, Cyndee Parsons says.

The Bayfront Blues Festival will run Friday through Sunday with the gates opening at 11 AM each day.