City of Duluth Pitches Possible Tax Increase For Park Fund Levy

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth announced a new proposal to increase property taxes for its park funding.

On Thursday, some members of the community joined Mayor Larson on the steps of city hall, presenting a plan for Duluth’s park system.

Larson said the goal is to restore the park levy back to its initial tax rate.

“We believe it’s time with the needs in our parks, with the activity in our parks, with the passion and joy that people experience in our parks, to allow voters to let us know if they want to go back to that initial tax rate of .04 percent,” said the Mayor.

The original park levy was established ten years ago — at a cap dollar amount of 2.6 million annually.

Leaving no room for price change or adjustment, despite inflation and market changes.

City leaders and partners are calling for an increase, bringing the tax income from 2.6 million to 4.1 million for the parks.

They say that boosting the amount to match current costs will help in preserving the parks.

“What this legislation does, is seek to restore that funding to the 2012 level. This will renew our commitment to keeping our parks maintained at a level we can all be proud of.” Said City Councilor, Terese Tomanek.

The city of Duluth is home to 160 natural parks. Tomanek stated that a study shows that only 8% of them are considered to be in good condition.

She further explained how the increased tax amount will affect some residents.

“The restoration of collections to 2012 levels of funding will cost the homeowner of an average $200,000 house, an extra 36 dollars a year… not a month, a year.”

The public can vote on the referendum plan during the general election in November.