Eighth Annual Operation K-9

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Operation K-9 returned to the Northland for it’s eighth year, presenting the public with a show of talent from police dogs across the area.

Taking part were K-9’s and their handlers from five local law-enforcement agencies: St. Louis County, Douglas County, Duluth Police, Superior Police, and Hermantown.

“It’s a great time, this is something the dogs love doing. So for them, they’re getting the biggest reward out of this. This is what they do day in and day out and for them to have other people watch and kind of experience what we go through each day is a pretty cool feeling for us and the dogs,” Duluth Police Department Explosive Detection K-9 Handler, Officer Jeremy O’Connor says.

K-9 demonstrations included such acts of drug detection, apprehension work, and tracking.

For Officer Jeremy O’Connor’s partner Kallie, her specialty is explosive detection work.

“She will do looking for explosives and search in that way,” said O’Connor.

Other than watching demonstrations, attendees also had the opportunity to meet the dogs, bounce in bouncy houses, enjoy freshly cooked food, and bid for silent auction items.

“I think it’s just vital to let the community see what their jobs are and how important they are. So, every dog that we have has a vital role and not only do they get to watch the demonstrations and figure out what they do and how they do it, they also get to meet the dogs if they want so that’s another benefit,” said O’Connor.

The event is put on by the Northland K-9 foundation who supports local law enforcement by purchasing dogs and keeping equipment and training supplies updated.

If you would like to donate to the fund, you can do so by visiting their website at www.northlandk9.org.