Governor Walz And Governor Evers Ask DOT For Nearly $900 Million To Fund Blatnik Bridge Rebuild

MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN– The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for $889.5 million to support the Blatnik Bridge project.

The money would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was created last fall.

The Blatnik Bridge is 61-years-old and sees roughly 33,000 cars and trucks driving on it every day going between Duluth and Superior.

Officials say its time for it to be rebuilt.

While the money from the Department of Transportation would be a significant investment, the total cost of the project isn’t clear until the design is completed, which isn’t expected to be finalized for a few years.

The new design will accommodate overweight and oversized trucks hauling freight.

Once all the funding comes through and the architecture design is finalized, the project is set to be completed by 2032.