Nurses with MNA Plan To Vote On Monday For Possible Strike

DULUTH, Minn. — Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association announced that they will be voting on Monday to go on strike.

The poll comes after five months of contract negotiations and informational picketing.

This would be the first time Twin Cities and Twin Ports nurses took such an action together in contract negotiations.

If majority vote in favor, MNA leaders will call a strike following a 10-day notice to hospital employers.

This would create one of the largest nurse strikes in U.S. history, at 15,000 nurses.

We reached out to Essentia Health and St. Luke’s for responses.

Essentia Health provided a written statement that reads:

“Essentia Health will continue to negotiate in good faith and is committed to reaching an agreement that benefits our nurses, provides expert, compassionate care for our patients and promotes stewardship for our organization. Essentia provides pay and benefits that help us remain competitive in the communities we’re privileged to serve, and we are continuously exploring innovative ways to enhance the recruitment and professional development of our nurses. Essentia has a long history of reaching mutually acceptable agreements while avoiding work stoppages.”

St. Luke’s also provided a written statement which reads:

“Mary Turner claimed today that MNA’s entire economic package amounts to a 30% increase. This is false. At our negotiating table, MNA is demanding over a 50% increase. MNA’s salary demand alone is 36.5% over three years, or more than a 12% increase per year. That means the average nurse currently making $50/hour would be making $70/hour. We’re committed to competitive compensation for all our employees and a fair contract, but MNA’s demands are unreasonable. Here’s how MNA’s wage request stacks up with other recently settled contracts:

· City of Duluth employees: +8% over 3 years

· Duluth Teachers: +4.5% over 2 years

· Minnesota Health Care Professional Unit (includes Nurses who are represented by MNA): +5% over 2 years

We have a lot more information about how St. Luke’s is a champion for nurses, provides quality care, and is a good steward of community resources on our website: YourCareDestination.com.”