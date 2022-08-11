Sensory-Friendly Day with Thomas the Tank Engine

DULUTH, Minn. — Thomas the Tank Engine is known by kids worldwide, including those on the spectrum.

Today, the North Shore Railroad held a sensory-friendly event, for kids to spend time with Thomas in a quieter setting.

Five years ago, Duluth became the first in the country to hold a sensory-friendly day with Thomas.

Featuring less noise, smaller crowds, and a cozy setting.

Now, Thomas events nationwide dedicate a day to those on the spectrum.

“My thrill is watching the thrill of the people that are here. If it weren’t for Sensory Friendly Day, young Thomas enthusiasts on the spectrum wouldn’t be able to spend time with their number one engine, with Sir Topham Hatt, and with all the fun of a day out with Thomas. They wouldn’t be able to do it if we didn’t do this,” said North Shore Railroad Manager, Ken Buehler.

The event is free of cost to a family member with autism and a guardian.

Organizers say tickets go fast, selling out each year.