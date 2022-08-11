UWS Names Emily Carpenter as Women’s Basketball Interim Head Coach

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Announced Thursday, former player at UWS will step into the role of interim women’s basketball head coach at her alma mater, after former head coach Zach Otto-Fisher stepped down in May.

Carpenter is no stranger to UWS athletics having been a dual-sport athlete on the softball and basketball teams. She spent four seasons on the court for the Yellowjackets where she appeared in 106 games, the fifth most appearances in program history, making 54 starts at point guard and finished her career with 336 assists, the second most in the history of the program.